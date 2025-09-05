GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling closes in on key resistance ahead of US jobs data

- GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 following Thursday's choppy action.
- Investors await August employment data from the US.
- The pair could face a stiff resistance at 1.3480.
After failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Thursday, GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The pair faces a strong resistance at 1.3480 as investors await the August labor market data from the United States (US).
Pound Sterling Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.80%
|0.42%
|0.03%
|0.23%
|0.47%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|0.62%
|0.30%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|0.36%
|GBP
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.44%
|0.22%
|-0.17%
|0.03%
|0.32%
|JPY
|-0.80%
|-0.62%
|-0.44%
|-0.31%
|-0.75%
|-0.53%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|-0.42%
|-0.30%
|-0.22%
|0.31%
|-0.38%
|-0.19%
|0.10%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.75%
|0.38%
|0.20%
|0.49%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.53%
|0.19%
|-0.20%
|0.29%
|CHF
|-0.47%
|-0.36%
|-0.32%
|0.29%
|-0.10%
|-0.49%
|-0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength against its rivals as investors refrained from taking large positions following the mixed macroeconomic data releases. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52 in August from 50.1 in July, surpassing the market expectation of 51. On the other hand, the Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly report showed that private sector payrolls rose by 54,000 in August. This print missed analysts' estimate of 65,000.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are expected to increase by 75,000 in August and the Unemployment Rate is seen edging higher to 4.3% from 4.2% in July.
Although the CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are nearly fully pricing in a 25 basis-points (bps) rate cut in September, the employment report could still influence the probability of one more rate cut in October, currently at 55%, and drive the USD's valuation.
In case the NFP comes in at or below 50K and feeds into growing fears over worsening conditions in the labor market, the USD could come under heavy selling pressure heading into the weekend and allow GBP/USD to push higher. Conversely, the USD could outperform its rivals on a positive surprise of 100K, or above, and cause the pair to reverse its direction.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose slightly above 50, reflecting sellers hesitancy.
The 20-day, 50-day and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) converge near 1.3480 to form a strong resistance level. In case GBP/USD manages to clear this hurdle, it could face the next resistance at 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) before 1.3600 (static level, round level).
Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3440 (200-period SMA), 1.3390-1.3400 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, round level) and 1.3330 (static level).
GDP FAQs
A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.
A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.
When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold in record highs, approaches $3,600
Gold’s march north remains unabated on Friday, wih the precious metal trading at shouting distance of the key $3,600 mark per troy ounce on the back of the intense downside pressure on the Greenback and steady expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as this month.
EUR/USD climbs to five-week tops around 1.1750
EUR/USD maintains its strog recovery well in place and navigates the area of multi-week highs well past 1.1700 the figure on the back of the intense sell-off in the US Dollar, which was exacerbated after US Nonfarm Payrolls came in short of expectations at 22K jobs in August.
GBP/USD looks firm around 1.3550 on softer Dollar
A solid performance of the risk complex lifts GBP/USD well north of the 1.3500 barrier on Friday, hitting at the same time two-week highs and reversing two weekly declines in a row. Despite the robust performance, the Sterling is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of persistent fiscal concerns back at home.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.