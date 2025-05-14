GBP/USD advances to 1.3350 area in the European session on Wednesday.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair could stretch higher in the near term.

Several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.

GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness on Tuesday and gained nearly 1% on the day. The pair preserves its bullish momentum and trades at a fresh weekly high near 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% -0.27% -0.01% 0.09% -1.15% -0.56% 0.17% EUR -0.11% -0.26% 0.44% 0.46% -0.64% -0.18% 0.54% GBP 0.27% 0.26% 0.86% 0.72% -0.38% -0.01% 0.80% JPY 0.01% -0.44% -0.86% 0.09% -1.76% -1.39% -0.05% CAD -0.09% -0.46% -0.72% -0.09% -0.97% -0.64% 0.08% AUD 1.15% 0.64% 0.38% 1.76% 0.97% 0.36% 1.13% NZD 0.56% 0.18% 0.00% 1.39% 0.64% -0.36% 0.70% CHF -0.17% -0.54% -0.80% 0.05% -0.08% -1.13% -0.70% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

April inflation data from the US weighed on the USD on Tuesday, opening the door for a leg higher in GBP/USD during the American trading hours.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 2.3% in April from 2.4% in March. In the same period, core CPI inflation held steady at 2.8%, as forecast. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI both rose by 0.2%, below the market expectation of 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said early Wednesday that the UK labor market has been more resilient than expected and added that increasing inflation expectations are worrying. These comments seem to be supporting Pound Sterling as well.

In the second half of the day, market participants will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in a less than 10% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in June. In case Fed policymakers acknowledge softer CPI prints and adopt a more optimistic tone on the inflation outlook, the USD could remain under pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises above 60, pointing to a buildup of bullish momentum. Additionally, GBP/USD closed the last two 4-hour candles above the 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

On the upside, 1.3400 (static level) aligns as next resistance for GBP/USD ahead of 1.3450 (end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.3500 (static level, round level). Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.3300 (static level, 100-period SMA), 1.3260 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3180 (200-period SMA).