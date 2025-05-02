GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling buyers remain uninterested ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3300 in the European session on Friday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 130,000 in April.

The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

GBP/USD staged a rebound early Friday but failed to stabilize above 1.3300 after posting losses for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The technical outlook points to a bearish bias in the near term as markets gear for the US employment data releases.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.33% 0.21% 0.87% -0.27% -0.29% 0.61% -0.36% EUR -0.33% -0.17% 0.54% -0.61% -0.72% 0.27% -0.71% GBP -0.21% 0.17% 0.71% -0.43% -0.57% 0.44% -0.53% JPY -0.87% -0.54% -0.71% -1.11% -1.13% -1.66% -0.97% CAD 0.27% 0.61% 0.43% 1.11% -0.15% 0.88% -0.08% AUD 0.29% 0.72% 0.57% 1.13% 0.15% 1.01% 0.02% NZD -0.61% -0.27% -0.44% 1.66% -0.88% -1.01% -0.96% CHF 0.36% 0.71% 0.53% 0.97% 0.08% -0.02% 0.96% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground on Thursday, causing GBP/USD to continue to push lower. China's Commerce Ministry stated that they will assess negotiations with the US after the US has taken the initiative to convey that they are willing to talk on trade.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the labor market data for April later in the day. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise 130,000 following the stronger-than-forecast 228,000 increase recorded in March.

A soft NFP reading of 100,000, or lower, could revive fears over an economic downturn and make it difficult for the USD to find demand with the immediate reaction. In this scenario, GBP/USD could gain traction heading into the weekend. On the other hand, an upbeat NFP figure could have the opposite impact on the pair's action.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.6% in the European session. The USD has been showing a positive correlation with US stocks lately. Hence, a bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, could open the door for another leg lower in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and GBP/USD failed to reclaim the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) despite the earlier rebound, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

GBP/USD faces a key support level at 1.3270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, 100-period SMA) before 1.3200 (static level) and 1.3165 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). Looking north, resistances could be seen at 1.3330 (50-period SMA), 1.3400 (round level, static level), 1.3440 (static level).