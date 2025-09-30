GBP/USD clings to marginal gains in the European session on Tuesday.

The risk-averse market atmosphere limits the pair's upside.

US politics are likely to continue to influence the USD's valuation.

After closing with small gains on Monday, GBP/USD holds its ground and trades slightly below 1.3450 in the European session on Tuesday. Markets cling to a cautious stance as investors grow increasingly concerned over a possible government shutdown in the US.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.36% -0.33% -1.01% -0.14% -0.91% -0.12% -0.02% EUR 0.36% 0.03% -0.82% 0.22% -0.55% 0.23% 0.32% GBP 0.33% -0.03% -0.76% 0.19% -0.63% 0.20% 0.30% JPY 1.01% 0.82% 0.76% 0.91% 0.14% 0.78% 1.05% CAD 0.14% -0.22% -0.19% -0.91% -0.73% 0.02% 0.11% AUD 0.91% 0.55% 0.63% -0.14% 0.73% 0.78% 0.88% NZD 0.12% -0.23% -0.20% -0.78% -0.02% -0.78% 0.24% CHF 0.02% -0.32% -0.30% -1.05% -0.11% -0.88% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

After meeting with Republicans on Monday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that the two sides still have "very large differences." Additionally, Vice President JD Vance noted that he thought they were headed to a government shutdown.

In the case of a shutdown or a partial shutdown, the September employment report, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, and other data releases from the US will be delayed. This uncertainty seems to be making it difficult for the USD to find demand.

Early Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 1.4% from 1.2% in the previous estimate.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday that Britain's jobs market had weakened and wage growth was normalising, giving him confidence that inflation would fall back toward their target. "I see scope for further removal of policy restraint," Ramsden added.

Although these comments could be seen negative for Pound Sterling, the selling pressure surrounding the USD helps GBP/USD keep its footing.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the JOLTS Job Openings data for August. A noticeable increase, with a reading at or above 7.5 million, could be supportive for the USD. However, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the USD unless lawmakers manage to avoid a shutdown.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50, while GBP/USD continues to trade below the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), highlighting buyers' hesitancy.

Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend, round level), 1.3330 (static level) and 1.3300 (round level). On the upside, the first resistance level aligns at 1.3470-1.3475 (50-day SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) before 1.3490-1.3500 (100-day SMA, 20-day SMA, 200-period SMA) and 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).