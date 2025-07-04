GBP/USD moves sideways at around 1.3650 on Friday.

The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.

Trading volumes are likely to thin out, with US financial markets remaining closed on July 4.

Following the sharp decline seen on Wednesday, GBP/USD found support on Thursday and closed the day marginally higher. The pair, however, struggles to extend its rebound and trades in a narrow band at around 1.3650 in the European session on Friday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% 0.39% -0.01% -0.76% -0.34% -0.20% -0.67% EUR 0.41% 0.77% 0.43% -0.36% 0.05% 0.22% -0.26% GBP -0.39% -0.77% -0.55% -1.10% -0.71% -0.58% -1.03% JPY 0.01% -0.43% 0.55% -0.75% -0.27% -0.15% -0.61% CAD 0.76% 0.36% 1.10% 0.75% 0.38% 0.56% 0.09% AUD 0.34% -0.05% 0.71% 0.27% -0.38% 0.15% -0.32% NZD 0.20% -0.22% 0.58% 0.15% -0.56% -0.15% -0.47% CHF 0.67% 0.26% 1.03% 0.61% -0.09% 0.32% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Easing geopolitical concerns in the UK helped Pound Sterling hold its ground early Thursday after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reassured that finance minister Rachel Reeves will remain in her position.

Later in the day, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength on upbeat macroeconomic data releases and capped GBP/USD's upside. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 147,000 in June. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 110,000. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% from 4.2% in May. Finally, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in June from 49.9, showing that the business activity in the service sector expanded following May's contraction.

Early Friday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index loses about 0.4% on the day, reflecting a cautious market mood. In a report published on Friday, S&P Global said that the UK's inability to make modest cuts to welfare spending underscores the government's very limited budgetary room for maneuver.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the July 5 holiday on Friday. Hence, GBP/USD could continue to move sideways heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD remains below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 50, pointing to a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.3630 (static level) aligns as an intermediate support level before 1.3600 (100-period SMA) and 1.3555 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.3680 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA, mid-point of the ascending channel),1.3710 (static level) and 1.3770 (static level).