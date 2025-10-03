GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling bulls hesitate ahead of US PMI data

After losing about 0.3% and snapping a four-day winning streak on Thursday, GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The pair's technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum as market focus shifts to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.27% -0.40% -1.41% 0.22% -0.84% -0.76% -0.06% EUR 0.27% -0.14% -1.28% 0.49% -0.56% -0.50% 0.19% GBP 0.40% 0.14% -1.07% 0.63% -0.49% -0.36% 0.33% JPY 1.41% 1.28% 1.07% 1.70% 0.63% 0.53% 1.41% CAD -0.22% -0.49% -0.63% -1.70% -1.01% -0.98% -0.31% AUD 0.84% 0.56% 0.49% -0.63% 1.01% 0.06% 0.76% NZD 0.76% 0.50% 0.36% -0.53% 0.98% -0.06% 0.84% CHF 0.06% -0.19% -0.33% -1.41% 0.31% -0.76% -0.84% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

In the second day of the US federal government shutdown on Thursday, the Senate did not vote on the funding legislation in observance of the Yom Kippur holiday.

Nevertheless, United States (US) President Donald Trump's administration announced late Wednesday that they froze $26 billion for Democratic-leaning states. Additionally, Trump noted that he will meet with the head of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, to discuss which federal programs could be cut.

In case lawmakers make progress on finding an agreement to restore funding to the government following these developments, the US Dollar (USD) could gather strength heading into the weekend and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower.

Because of the shutdown, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will not publish the Nonfarm Payrolls data for September later in the day. Instead, investors will scrutinize the ISM Services PMI report and its Employment Index component.

The ISM Services PMI is expected to stay in the expansion territory, slightly above 50, in September. If the headline PMI drops below 50, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD. In case the headline PMI remains above 50 and the Employment Index, which was 46.5 in August, rises above 50, the USD could outperform its rivals and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, pointing to a lack of directional momentum.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 20-day SMA form a strong resistance level at 1.3500. The 100-period and the 200-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart reinforce this hurdle as well. In case GBP/USD clears 1.3500, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.3600 (static level, round level).

On the downside, support levels 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level) and 1.3360 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).