GBP/USD Current price: 1.3967
- The UK reported 31,117 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
- Broad dollar’s weakness and a better market mood boosted the pair.
- GBP/USD pressures fresh monthly highs could advance towards 1.4200.
The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly rally to 1.3981, its highest in a month, underpinned by the broad dollar’s weakness. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to add to the pound’s movements, while all seems quiet on the Brexit front. However, new coronavirus cases have risen for the second day in a row, rising to 31,117 in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 85 new deaths.
Meanwhile, the government is threatening with a domestic vaccine passport, aiming to get young people fully vaccinated. The UK will not publish macroeconomic data on Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair maintains its positive tone, trading near its daily high. The pair is overbought in the near-term, but it could keep rallying. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA heads sharply higher, retaining its strength after crossing above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator eases from daily highs while the RSI indicator consolidates around 73. The pair may meet some selling interest around the 1.4000 level, although a clear break above it could anticipate a run towards the 1.4200 price zone.
Support levels: 1.3945 1.3900 1.3860
Resistance levels: 1.4000 1.4045 1.4090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
