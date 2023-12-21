- GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.2650 following Wednesday's drop.
- Pound Sterling could have a hard time staging a steady recovery.
- Markets await Jobless Claims and Q3 GDP (revision) data from the US.
GBP/USD stabilized near 1.2650 early Thursday after losing nearly 100 pips on Wednesday. Although the near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bearish momentum, the pair could have a difficult time rising steadily following the soft inflation readings from the UK.
Market positioning shifted toward an earlier Bank of England (BoE) policy pivot after the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings for November came in below analysts' forecasts on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said that they now see the BoE opting for a 25 basis points rate cut in May, compared to June before inflation data.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.48%
|0.25%
|-0.20%
|-0.70%
|0.65%
|-0.59%
|-0.97%
|EUR
|0.47%
|0.69%
|0.29%
|-0.22%
|1.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.49%
|GBP
|-0.26%
|-0.73%
|-0.45%
|-0.96%
|0.40%
|-0.84%
|-1.23%
|CAD
|0.20%
|-0.29%
|0.41%
|-0.51%
|0.84%
|-0.40%
|-0.78%
|AUD
|0.70%
|0.23%
|0.92%
|0.52%
|1.35%
|0.12%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|-0.66%
|-1.13%
|-0.40%
|-0.82%
|-1.36%
|-1.24%
|-1.62%
|NZD
|0.57%
|0.09%
|0.82%
|0.38%
|-0.12%
|1.22%
|-0.40%
|CHF
|0.96%
|0.49%
|1.21%
|0.78%
|0.28%
|1.60%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand early Thursday and helps GBP/USD keep its footing. US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.4% and 0.6%, reflecting an improving risk mood. In case Wall Street's main indexes open higher and gather bullish momentum in the second half of the day, the USD could continue to weaken against its peers.
The US economic docket will feature the final revision to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth alongside the weekly Initial Jobless Claims. If the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits rise at a stronger pace than anticipated, the USD could come under pressure with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a reading at or below 200K could provide a boost to the USD and trigger another leg lower in GBP/USD.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered toward 50 and GBP/USD stabilized near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2650, highlighting a loss of bearish momentum.
On the upside, 1.2700 (lower limit of the long-term ascending regression channel) aligns as strong resistance. In case the pair manages to return within the ascending channel by confirming this level as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.2750 (static level) and 1.2790-1.2800 (mid-point of the ascending channel, psychological level) could be seen as next resistances.
If GBP/USD fails to reclaim 1.2650, sellers could take action. In this case, 1.2600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.2540 (200-period SMA) could be set as next bearish targets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.1000 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised Q3 annualized GDP growth lower to 4.9% from 5.2%, causing the US Dollar to come under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
After falling toward 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2650. Renewed US Dollar weakness following the mixed data releases helps the pair push higher in the second half of the day.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range Premium
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Bitcoin price hits 10-day peak, climbs above $44,000 with rising Spot BTC ETF optimism
Bitcoin price climbed back above $44,200, a 10-day peak for the asset. The latest spike in BTC price is supported by optimism surrounding the Bitcoin Spot ETF. After a 2-week decline, Bitcoin’s whale wallets noted an increase.
Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual
EU mid-market update: Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual; China responds to tariffs with export bans.