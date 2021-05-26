GBP/USD Forecast: Dom and downside momentum set to send sterling lower

- GBP/USD has been unable to rise despite Fed-related dollar weakness.
- Former Downing 10 adviser Dominic Cumming's testimony adds to Brexit woes and rising UK cases.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are gaining ground.
"Sword of Domocles" – is how some have been describing the upcoming testimony of Dominic Cummings in parliament. Cummings was a senior to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and he could spill the beans on the PM's mismanagement of the pandemic, undermining the government. That could hurt sterling.
Cummings, who became a household name as the architect of the Leave campaign, may also discuss Brexit in his appearance on Wednesday, as the topic remains on the agenda. The EU and the UK have yet to sort out how they implement the Northern Irish protocol, a leftover from the protracted process.
Another downside factor for sterling is the worrying rise of COVID-19 cases. While the increase comes from low levels – as the vaccination campaign reaches the 30-year-olds – the spread of the Indian variant is added to pound pressure. France considers restricting UK visits, following the footsteps of Germany.
These three factors are holding sterling back, preventing GBP/USD from capitalizing on dollar weakness. The greenback has been attempting recovery on Wednesday after falling on Tuesday, fueled by the Federal Reserve's dovishness. Members of the world's most powerful central bank have been reiterating the message that inflatnoi is transitory and that the economy has a long way to go.
Indeed, the most recent figures show the recovery is somewhat slower. Both the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index for May and April's New Home Sales fell short of estimates. The week's most significant publications are due out on Thursday, perhaps allowing some room for the dollar to correct higher on Wednesday.
All in all, the currency pair may suffer from more pressure on Wednesday.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and momentum turned to the downside. These developments show bears are gaining ground.
Some support awaits at 1.4120, the daily low, followed by 1.41, which cushioned the pair last week. Further down, 1.4075 and 1.4050 await cable.
Initial resistance is at the daily high of 1.4170, followed by 1.4210, a swing high. Further above, 14220 and 1.4240 await GBP/USD bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300
EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout.
Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness
SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.