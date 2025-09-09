GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair is about to turn overbought.

GBP/USD could preserve its bullish momentum if the BLS announces significant downward revisions to NFP.

GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Tuesday and advances toward 1.3600 after posting modest gains on Monday. Although the technical picture starts showing overbought conditions for the pair, investors could refrain from positioning themselves for a correction unless there is a convincing recovery in the US Dollar (USD).

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.44% -0.58% -1.23% -0.23% -0.97% -1.05% -0.67% EUR 0.44% -0.14% -0.71% 0.21% -0.53% -0.56% -0.22% GBP 0.58% 0.14% -0.64% 0.35% -0.38% -0.42% -0.08% JPY 1.23% 0.71% 0.64% 0.93% 0.22% 0.02% 0.58% CAD 0.23% -0.21% -0.35% -0.93% -0.65% -0.77% -0.44% AUD 0.97% 0.53% 0.38% -0.22% 0.65% -0.03% 0.31% NZD 1.05% 0.56% 0.42% -0.02% 0.77% 0.03% 0.34% CHF 0.67% 0.22% 0.08% -0.58% 0.44% -0.31% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Last Friday's disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed an increase of only 22,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in August, caused the US Dollar to start the week under bearish pressure and allowed GBP/USD to push higher.

Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood further supported the pair in the American session, as Wall Street's main indexes remained in positive territory after the opening bell. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade mixed.

In the second half of the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish preliminary benchmark revisions to employment data. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about an 88% probability of a 25 basis-points (bps) and a 12% chance of a 50 bps Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at next week's policy meeting.

In August 2024, the BLS announced the significant downward revisions to the past Nonfarm Payroll readings and paved the way for a 50 bps cut in September.

If the BLS' revisions show that the NFP growth was much weaker than originally reported, markets could expect a similar scenario to play out and ramp up bets for a large rate cut. In this case, the USD could come under heavy selling pressure and trigger another bullish rally in GBP/USD. Conversely, the USD could rebound and weigh on GBP/USD in case the BLS announces positive revisions, or leaves NFP data largely unchanged.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed slightly above 70, suggesting that GBP/USD is turning technically overbought.

On the upside, 1.3600 (static level, round level) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.3640 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3700 (static level, round level). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3500 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level), 1.3470-1.3460 (50-day MA, 100-day SMA) and 1.3440 (200-period SMA).