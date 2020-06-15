GBP/USD Forecast: Boris bounce? No so fast, Brexit and coronavirus fears make a recovery non-essential

- GBP/USD has been falling amid the Brexit deadlock and US coronavirus fears.
- Looser UK restrictions and PM Johnson's Brexit meeting are eyed.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses.
Non-essential shops are opening – and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging consumers to gradually return to normal.
The pound is unimpressed.
GBP/USD has lost more than 300 pips from the recent peak amid a mix of gloom from the UK and the US.
The PM may turn the tide by attempting to reach a Brexit breakthrough. The UK and the EU are at loggerheads in talks about future relations, on topics ranging from fisheries and regulations. He will have a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top bloc officials.
London has insisted it will not ask to extend the current transition period that expires at year-end – with the UK potentially falling to World Trade Organization rules in 2021. A group of MPs from different parties is urging the government to change tack amid the coronavirus crisis.
While UK cases are edging lower and restrictions are lifted, people entering the UK from abroad are required to quarantine for 14 days – all but killing tourism and slowing the recovery. British Airways and other airlines will reportedly sue the government for the move.
On the other side of the pond, increases in COVID-19 infections in nearly half of the states – including several large ones – is souring the mood. Daily figures from Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California are watched closely.
So far, officials have resisted reimposing restrictions, buoyed in part by optimism from the White House. Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's adviser, insisted that the US is opening up and that a V-shaped recovery is at hand. However, markets seem to believe the Federal Reserve's more downbeat assessment of a slow return to pre-pandemic output.
The Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index is on the calendar today, but COVID-19 news – including from Beijing which is suffering an outbreak – will probably have a greater impact on markets.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart, falling and it is fighting to hold onto the 100 Simple Moving Average after losing the 50 SMA beforehand. The Relative Strength Index is above 30, outside oversold conditions, and allowing for fresh falls.
Support is 1.25, a round number that also served as support in early June. Next, the daily low of 1.2455 and 1.24, which is where the 200 SMA hits the price, are the next lines to watch.
Resistance is at 1.2550, the daily high, followed by 1.2615, a swing high from last week, followed by 1.2650, a peak on Friday. Further above, 1.2725 and 1.2755 await.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold slides to multi-day lows, around $1715 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, below the $1720 level.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.