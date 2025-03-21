GBP/USD trade below 1.2950 in the European session on Friday.

The Bank of England left the policy rate unchanged at 4.5%, as expected.

The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2950 after closing in negative territory on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish pressure in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.45% 0.04% 0.40% -0.42% 0.62% -0.20% -0.15% EUR -0.45% -0.53% -0.44% -0.86% 0.03% -0.64% -0.63% GBP -0.04% 0.53% 0.41% -0.54% 0.54% -0.15% -0.17% JPY -0.40% 0.44% -0.41% -0.81% 0.01% -0.54% -0.67% CAD 0.42% 0.86% 0.54% 0.81% 0.84% 0.22% -0.28% AUD -0.62% -0.03% -0.54% -0.01% -0.84% -0.66% -0.64% NZD 0.20% 0.64% 0.15% 0.54% -0.22% 0.66% 0.03% CHF 0.15% 0.63% 0.17% 0.67% 0.28% 0.64% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it left the policy rate unchanged at 4.5%, as widely expected. Only one policymaker, Swati Dhingra voted in favor of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut. In the policy statement, the BoE reiterated that it will stick to a "gradual and careful" approach to removing policy restrain, adding that the policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long. Although the BoE's cautious on further easing limited Pound Sterling's losses, it failed to support the currency in a noticeable way.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) held its ground on the back of upbeat data releases and didn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction.

The Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in at 223,000 in the week ending March 15, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 224,000. Additionally, Existing Home Sales increased by 4.2% in February, following January's 4.7% drop and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index arrived at 12.5 in March, surpassing analysts' estimate of 8.5.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk sentiment could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend. After posting marginal gains in the Asian session, US stock index futures turned south and were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.3% on the day. A risk-averse market atmosphere in the second half of the day could support the USD and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades in the lower half of the ascending regression channel, and the pair closed the last 4-hour candle below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to its lowest level since late February near 40, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum.

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2900 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.2870 (100-period SMA) and 1.2850 (lower limit of the ascending channel). On the upside, 1.2950 (50-period SMA, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.2990-1.3000 (static level, round level, mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3040 (static level).