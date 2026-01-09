EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears retain control as focus shifts to NFP

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades near 1.1650 after closing in negative territory on Thursday. While investors prepare for the release of the key December employment data from the US, the pair's technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.70% 0.36% 0.39% 0.95% -0.10% 0.47% 0.99% EUR -0.70% -0.34% -0.26% 0.25% -0.79% -0.23% 0.29% GBP -0.36% 0.34% -0.02% 0.60% -0.45% 0.11% 0.63% JPY -0.39% 0.26% 0.02% 0.53% -0.52% 0.04% 0.60% CAD -0.95% -0.25% -0.60% -0.53% -0.89% -0.49% 0.04% AUD 0.10% 0.79% 0.45% 0.52% 0.89% 0.57% 1.10% NZD -0.47% 0.23% -0.11% -0.04% 0.49% -0.57% 0.52% CHF -0.99% -0.29% -0.63% -0.60% -0.04% -1.10% -0.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market mood and a modest increase in the US Treasury bond yields on Thursday, causing EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 60,000 in December following the 64,000 increase recorded in November. In this period, the Unemployment Rate is expected to edge lower to 4.5% from 4.6%.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets see a less than 15% chance of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in January and price in about a 40% probability of a 25 basis points rate cut in March.

A significant positive surprise, with an NFP print of 80,000 or higher, could feed into expectations for two consecutive Fed policy holds in January and March. In this scenario, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and cause EUR/USD to extend its weekly slide. Conversely, investors could lean toward a rate cut in March and open the door for a recovery in the pair, if the employment report highlights worsening conditions in the labor market, with an uptick in the Unemployment Rate and an NFP reading of 30,000 or lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1647. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower beneath the 50- and 100-period measures, while the pair trades below all four key averages. The 100-period SMA softens and the 200-period one edges higher but remains above spot, maintaining overhead pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 32 (near oversold), signaling bearish momentum. A descending trend line from 1.1801 caps rebounds, with resistance marked at 1.1712.

Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 50% retracement stands at 1.1652 and is being tested as support. A clear break would expose the 61.8% retracement at 1.1617 and 1.1600 (static level), while rebounds could stall beneath the descending trend line as long as the short-term SMAs continue to slope lower.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)