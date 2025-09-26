- GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3350 in the European session on Friday.
- The pair remains on track to end the second consecutive week in negative territory.
- The technical outlook points to oversold conditions in the short term.
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early August below 1.3330. Although the pair clings to modest gains near 1.3350 in the European morning on Friday, it could have a difficult time gathering recovery momentum in the short term.
Pound Sterling Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.57%
|0.84%
|1.26%
|1.18%
|1.00%
|1.77%
|0.63%
|EUR
|-0.57%
|0.27%
|0.66%
|0.58%
|0.38%
|1.16%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.84%
|-0.27%
|0.32%
|0.33%
|0.13%
|0.91%
|-0.20%
|JPY
|-1.26%
|-0.66%
|-0.32%
|-0.08%
|-0.28%
|0.51%
|-0.61%
|CAD
|-1.18%
|-0.58%
|-0.33%
|0.08%
|-0.20%
|0.59%
|-0.52%
|AUD
|-1.00%
|-0.38%
|-0.13%
|0.28%
|0.20%
|0.79%
|-0.33%
|NZD
|-1.77%
|-1.16%
|-0.91%
|-0.51%
|-0.59%
|-0.79%
|-1.14%
|CHF
|-0.63%
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|0.61%
|0.52%
|0.33%
|1.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US boosted the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday and caused GBP/USD to decline sharply in the American session.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate showed that the Gross Domestic (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter. This reading came in above the market expectation and the previous estimate of 3.3%. Additionally, Durable Goods Orders increased by 2.9% in August following the 2.7% decrease recorded in July, the US Census Bureau reported. Finally, the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined to 218,000 from 232,000 in the previous week. Reflecting the positive impact of these data on the USD, the USD Index gained more than 0.6% on the day and reached its highest level in a month above 98.50.
In the second half of the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. The market reaction to this data is likely to be muted and remain short-lived because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his last public appearance that they were projecting the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index to rise 2.7% and 2.9% on a yearly basis, respectively.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains in the oversold territory below 30, suggesting that GBP/USD could correct higher before the next leg down. The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as a pivot level at 1.3350. In case GBP/USD stabilizes above this level and starts using it as support, the next resistance could be seen at 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level).
On the downside, an interim support seems to have formed at 1.3330 (static level) ahead of 1.3300 (round level) and 1.3265 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold holds steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; geopolitical risks and tariff worries
Gold reverses a modest Asian session dip and currently trades just below the $3,750 level, nearly unchanged for the day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.