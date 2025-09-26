GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3350 in the European session on Friday.

The pair remains on track to end the second consecutive week in negative territory.

The technical outlook points to oversold conditions in the short term.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early August below 1.3330. Although the pair clings to modest gains near 1.3350 in the European morning on Friday, it could have a difficult time gathering recovery momentum in the short term.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% 0.84% 1.26% 1.18% 1.00% 1.77% 0.63% EUR -0.57% 0.27% 0.66% 0.58% 0.38% 1.16% 0.02% GBP -0.84% -0.27% 0.32% 0.33% 0.13% 0.91% -0.20% JPY -1.26% -0.66% -0.32% -0.08% -0.28% 0.51% -0.61% CAD -1.18% -0.58% -0.33% 0.08% -0.20% 0.59% -0.52% AUD -1.00% -0.38% -0.13% 0.28% 0.20% 0.79% -0.33% NZD -1.77% -1.16% -0.91% -0.51% -0.59% -0.79% -1.14% CHF -0.63% -0.02% 0.20% 0.61% 0.52% 0.33% 1.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US boosted the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday and caused GBP/USD to decline sharply in the American session.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate showed that the Gross Domestic (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter. This reading came in above the market expectation and the previous estimate of 3.3%. Additionally, Durable Goods Orders increased by 2.9% in August following the 2.7% decrease recorded in July, the US Census Bureau reported. Finally, the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined to 218,000 from 232,000 in the previous week. Reflecting the positive impact of these data on the USD, the USD Index gained more than 0.6% on the day and reached its highest level in a month above 98.50.

In the second half of the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. The market reaction to this data is likely to be muted and remain short-lived because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his last public appearance that they were projecting the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index to rise 2.7% and 2.9% on a yearly basis, respectively.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains in the oversold territory below 30, suggesting that GBP/USD could correct higher before the next leg down. The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as a pivot level at 1.3350. In case GBP/USD stabilizes above this level and starts using it as support, the next resistance could be seen at 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level).

On the downside, an interim support seems to have formed at 1.3330 (static level) ahead of 1.3300 (round level) and 1.3265 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).