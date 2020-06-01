- Sustained USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to continue gaining some positive traction.
- The bullish momentum seemed rather unaffected persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
- Investors now eye the final UK Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM PMI for some impetus.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dipped to sub-1.2300 levels in reaction to not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines. De Rynck, an adviser to EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, talked down reports on fisheries from earlier in the week and said that there is no appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate on fisheries. De Rynck further added that it is a tall order to get an agreement on fisheries by the deadline and we must find space for compromise.
However, the continuous offered tone surrounding the US dollar assisted the pair to regain some positive traction. The optimism over re-opening of economies across the world and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy helped offset concerns about heightened tensions between the United States and China, especially after the latter moved to tighten control over Hong Kong. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and extended some support to the major.
However, some repositioning trade ahead of the US President Donald Trump's reaction to China's security law for Hong Kong led to a late pullback of around 50 pips. Nevertheless, the pair ended with strong weekly gains and managed to gain some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Trump began the process of ending Hong Kong's special status but did not withdraw from the US-China phase-one trade deal. This coupled with signs of recovery in the Chinese economy from the coronavirus pandemic remained supportive of the upbeat market mood.
China's official data released on Sunday showed that country's manufacturing sector activity remained in the expansion territory in May, which continue denting demand for the safe-haven USD. Adding to this, widespread riots in the US, following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, further pressured the greenback and lifted the pair to three-week tops – levels just above the 1.2400 round-figure mark – during the Asian session on Monday.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final version of the UK Manufacturing PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the first day of a rather busy week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the 1.2360-75 confluence region and seems all set to prolong its appreciating move. Bulls might now aim to test the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 downfall, around the 1.2430-40 region, above which the pair is likely to dart towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the mentioned confluence resistance breakpoint – comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and 50% Fibo. level – now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling, through any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 1.2300-1.2290 support area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped near 1.1150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD consolidates its latest uptick to 1.115, the highest level in three months. Relentless US dollar selling and the upbeat market mood underpins the spot. The focus remains on the Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD battles 1.2400 ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.2400 amid a broadly weaker US dollar and risk-on sentiment. Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum. UK/US PMIs eyed ahead of Tuesday's Brexit talks.
FX Today: USD hit by escalating US riots, risk-on mood; US ISM PMI eyed amid light trading
The US dollar took a beating across the board starting out a new month/ week, as markets breathed a sigh of relief on the US’ softer stance on China. The dollar weakness was also backed by the escalating riots in the US cities, with curfews imposed on major cities.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.