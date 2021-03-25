The British Pound found interim support near the last day's lows and is trying to push higher. The 15-minute chart of the GBP/USD pair posted a nice bullish bar stemming from the demand zone.
The Dollar bulls have taken a breather for a while which may further support the upside in the pair. Meanwhile, the wide risk aversio mode has slowed down amid better than expected Flash PMIs of Europe released on Tuesday. However, this cannot be considered a trend reversal.
The 1-hour chart is also showing a nice uptick volume but the price is capped by a 20-hour moving average. Further action depends on the Greenback strength.
Trading scenario
If the price break above the 20-hour moving average and stays above 1.3700 mark then look for buying opportunity with a stop below the last day's low at 1.3667. Alternatively, if the price breaks below 1.3667, it will be a selling opportunity leading to a 1.3600 handle.
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.