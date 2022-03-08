GBP/USD technical analysis
-
GBP/USD Continues down.
-
Below W L3 it’s bearish.
-
Close below W L4 for continuation.
H4 chart GBP/USD
1. Swing high.
2. Swing low.
3. Top of retracement.
4. Breakout.
5. Final target.
The GBP/USD is still bearish. We should see the move down below W L3. Continuation below W L4 1.3096. If market momentum holds we should see a 1.3039 test and below 1.2990 as the final target. The market below 1.3039 is very bearish and M L5 should be tested. W L5 is the final target. The first target is 1.6692, followed by 1.6598 the final target.
