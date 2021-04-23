GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD broke best support for the day at 1.3880/70 to target 1.3840/35. Bestsupport for the day at 1.3820/10 today. Longs need stops below 1.3790.

The pair has traded in a 300 pip range for almost 2 months.

EURGBP held strong support at 8595/90 to target 8625/30 & strong resistance at8660/65. However, we continued higher 8700 to recover most of last Friday’s & Monday’s losses.

GBPNZD broke support at 1.9330/20 to hit the next target & 3 monthly trend linesupport at 1.9275/55.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD best support for the day at 1.3820/10 today. Longs need stops below1.3790.

A bounce from 1.3820/10 targets 1.3870/80 with resistance at 1.3920/30.

EURGBP first support at 8665/55 but below here can target targets 8630/20. Furtherlosses test support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.

First resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60.

GBPNZD tests 3-month trend line support at 1.9280/60 today. A break lower test the100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.

Holding 1.9280/60 targets 1.9360/80. If we continue higher look for 1.9420/30 before a retest of this week’s high at 1.9490/1.9500.

Chart