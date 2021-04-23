GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD broke best support for the day at 1.3880/70 to target 1.3840/35. Bestsupport for the day at 1.3820/10 today. Longs need stops below 1.3790.
The pair has traded in a 300 pip range for almost 2 months.
EURGBP held strong support at 8595/90 to target 8625/30 & strong resistance at8660/65. However, we continued higher 8700 to recover most of last Friday’s & Monday’s losses.
GBPNZD broke support at 1.9330/20 to hit the next target & 3 monthly trend linesupport at 1.9275/55.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD best support for the day at 1.3820/10 today. Longs need stops below1.3790.
A bounce from 1.3820/10 targets 1.3870/80 with resistance at 1.3920/30.
EURGBP first support at 8665/55 but below here can target targets 8630/20. Furtherlosses test support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
First resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60.
GBPNZD tests 3-month trend line support at 1.9280/60 today. A break lower test the100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.
Holding 1.9280/60 targets 1.9360/80. If we continue higher look for 1.9420/30 before a retest of this week’s high at 1.9490/1.9500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
