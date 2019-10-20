GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2974
- UK PM Johnson was forced by Parliament to ask for a Brexit-delay.
- EU Donald Tusk to present the extension request to the EU27 these days.
- GBP/USD may seesaw at the weekly opening, although the bullish potential remains intact.
Hopes that the UK will avoid a hard-Brexit kept the Pound rallying against all of its major rivals by the end of last week, with GBP/USD finishing it a handful of pips below the critical 1.3000 level. The UK Parliament has met Saturday and voted in favor of a Letwin amendment, ahead of the Meaningful Vote on PM Johnson’s latest agreement with the EU. The amendment forced Johnson to write a letter to the EU and ask for a Brexit delay, which he finally did late Saturday. The Prime Minister still attempts to leave the Union by the end of October or shortly after.
On Sunday, Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, tweeted: “The extension request has just arrived. I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react.” The market now needs to know whether the EU will grant the delay, and what and how the UK Parliament will vote next. The news, which were initially perceived as negative, could, on the contrary, lift Sterling on relief. At the same time, a Meaningful Vote is likely in the next few days. The Parliament is set to meet this Monday, although it’s unclear whether they will discuss the Brexit bill.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled at levels last seen in May this year, and offers a firmly bullish stance in its daily chart, as it surpassed all of its moving averages for the first time in five months. Also, technical indicators in the mentioned chart maintain their bullish slopes, despite being in extreme overbought territory. Shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, an upside extension is also favored, as a bullish 20 SMA leads the way north by providing intraday dynamic support, currently at 1.2830. The Momentum indicator has eased within positive levels, but the RSI resumed its advance within overbought levels.
Support levels: 1.2930 1.2880 1.2825
Resistance levels: 1.2995 1.3030 1.3085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh seven-week highs
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can rock markets.
GBP/USD: Uncertainty or relief? Action granted anyway
Hopes that the UK will avoid a hard-Brexit kept the Pound rallying against all of its major rivals by the end of last week, with GBP/USD finishing it a handful of pips below the critical 1.3000 level.
USD/JPY: Corrective slide to continue on sentiment
The USD/JPY pair closed the week at around 108.40, down Friday for a third consecutive day as the American currency remained under selling pressure. USD/JPY at risk of falling further only if it breaks below 108.00.
China’s downward economic path offers no escape from its trade problems
There were no surprises in China’s GDP figures as the government portrays an economy slipping steadily lower giving little promise of improvement or support for the waning global expansion.
Gold turns flat above $1,490 as USD remains under pressure
After dropping to a daily low of $1,485, the XAU/USD pair staged a modest rebound during the American trading hours and turned flat on the day near $1,492.