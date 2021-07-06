GBP/USD

The British Pound edged higher by 43 pips or 0.31% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3859 during Monday's trading session.

Given that the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs are below the current price level, bullish traders are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the GBP/USD pair will be near the weekly R1 at 1.3940.

However, buyers could encounter resistance at the 1.3900 area within the following trading session.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.

Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance

Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance

Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.

ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome.  The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.

