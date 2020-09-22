- GBP/USD found some support near 200-DMA and stalled its recent bearish trajectory.
- BoE’s Bailey clarified that the BoE statement did not imply the use of negative rates.
- The USD struggled to preserve its early gains ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent rejection slide from the key 1.3000 psychological mark and dropped to near two-month lows during the early European session on Tuesday. The downfall was sponsored by fresh coronavirus jitters and rising odds of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second round of the outbreak. This, in turn, continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. The British pound lost some additional ground after the UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that new restrictions will be imposed in the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spell out further details later this Tuesday.
The pair dropped to the lowest level since July 24th, albeit managed to rebound swiftly in reaction to the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments, saying that the UK economic recovery has been quite rapid and substantial. Speaking at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce, Bailey further clarified that last week's BoE statement did not imply that the central bank would use negative rates. This turned out to be the only factor extended some support to the British pound, instead prompted some intraday short-covering move from the very important 200-day SMA and led to the pair's strong recovery of around 120 pips.
Meanwhile, the USD struggled to preserve its gains amid expectations that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reiterate to keep interest rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony later this Tuesday. Hence, the goodish recovery move could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk. In the meantime, the US economic docket – featuring the releases of Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will be looked upon for some trading impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the intraday bounce from a technically significant moving average warrants some caution for bearish traders. The mentioned support is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.3482 positive move, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2600 mark and accelerate the slide towards the 1.2570-60 congestion zone. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the pair back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark en-route 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-30 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.2900 mark. That said, some follow-through buying will prompt a short-covering move and push the pair back towards the 1.3000 round-figure mark. The latter marks the 23.6% Fibo. level and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey
GBP/USD turned positive and soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks, as negotiations reportedly going “a bit” better.
EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro.
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.