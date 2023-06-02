GBPJPY has been stuck in an upward sloping channel since early April, generating a structure of higher highs and creating a fresh 7½-year peak of 174.26 last Tuesday. Even though the pair experienced a minor correction after that, it quickly stormed back higher to challenge its recent multi-year high.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces retain the upper hand. Specifically, the RSI has flatlined slightly below its 70-overbought zone, while the MACD histogram is holding above both zero and its red signal line.
Should buying pressures intensify, the 7½-year high of 174.26 could be the first barricade for the bulls to clear. Slicing through that wall, the pair could ascend towards levels not seen in years, where the April 2015 peak of 175.00 could curb any upside attempts. If that barrier fails, the bulls might then attack the March 2015 low of 176.47.
Alternatively, if the positive momentum wanes and the price reverses lower, the recent support of 172.51 could act as the first line of defence. Further declines could then cease at 171.20 before the December resistance of 169.26 comes under examination. A dive beneath that zone could trigger a decline towards the 167.82 support.
In brief, GBPJPY has adopted a bullish short-term pattern, posting consecutive multi-year highs in the past two weeks. However, a downside correction should not be ruled out as the price has approached overbought conditions.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0750 after US jobs report
EUR/USD fell sharply with the knee-jerk reaction to the stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (+339,000) data from the US but didn't have a difficult time recovering above 1.0750. The unexpected increase in the Unemployment Rate seems to be limiting the USD's gains.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 in the early American session but managed to rebound above that level. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 339,000 in May to beat the market expectation of 190,000 by a wide margin. Soft wage inflation and the increase in Unemployment Rate, however, helped the pair hold its ground.
Gold falls toward $1,970 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward $1,970 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 3.65%, weighing on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.