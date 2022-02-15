Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the GBPJPY.
GBPJPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 148.45, resistance at 156.07, 156.59, and 158.21.
Price has rallied back to the 156.07 to 158.21 monthly resistance area and is range bound.
GBPJPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 152.84 and 149.00, resistance at 157.76.
Price may be forming a double top at the 157.76 weekly resistance level. A break of last week’s low would start to confirm the reversal.
GBPJPY Daily:
Daily support at 152.89, resistance at 157.76.
Daily chart is in an uptrend but is trading in the 156.07 to 158.21 monthly resistance area. Price has previously reversed from this area twice, proving that this is a strong resistance area.
Looking for price to fail at the 156.07 monthly resistance level and move back down the range.
Short term target 152.84 weekly support. Long term target 149.00 weekly support.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
