GBP/JPY
Since the last attempt to break out of the channel down pattern, the GBP/JPY rate has been trading in limbo around the 150.50 mark. Initially, it might appear that the rate is trading sideways. However, an in-depth look reveals that the pair has been forming a minor triangle pattern. Namely, the range of trading is decreasing until either buyers or sellers would take over and cause a break out in the form of a sharp move either up or down.
If the pair breaks out to the upside, it could aim at the resistance zone, which surrounds the 151.50 level. Although, the 151.00 mark might slow down a potential surge, as it has shown during the week that it can shortly impact the GBP/JPY.
In the meantime, a potential decline of the pair might find some support in the 150.00 mark and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 149.93. However, these levels failed to keep the rate up on December 1. It is more likely that the rate could look for support in the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, despite it having been pierced two times during this week.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
