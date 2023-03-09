Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPJPY daily and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding mild gains at around 1.0550 in early Europe. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a cautious risk tone and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD attempts to surpass 1.1850, downside looks favored as focus shifts to US NFP
The GBP/USD pair is juggling near the immediate resistance of 1.1850 in the Asian session. The Cable is gathering strength to scale above the aforementioned resistance. However, the odds are favoring for resumption of the downside.
Gold coiling up, awaiting a sustained move below $1,800 Premium
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 level, lacking a clear directional impetus. Investors turn cautious, as the dust settles over the market volatility stirred by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally. Investors can spot three main signs that will signal the start of this bounce to capitalize on it.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging. Which just goes to show how capable markets remain of creating their own wishful thought bubbles.