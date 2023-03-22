Share:

Two significant events have occurred within the past 12 hours, causing both GBPUSD and gold prices to surge.

The first event was the unexpected rise in UK inflation, which jumped from 10.1% in January to 10.4% in February 2023, marking the first increase in four months. The primary factor behind this increase was the soaring food and drink prices, which surged at the fastest pace in 45 years. This inflation reading may fuel arguments that the Bank of England needs to boost interest rates again. However, the data might have arrived too late to impact the Bank's interest rate decision, which is due tomorrow. Nevertheless, the GBP rallied against the USD, before subsiding, and then rallying again on the news of the second event.

The second event occurred an hour ago, with the US Federal Reserve announcing its latest interest rate decision, which included a 25-basis-point hike. While most of the market had anticipated this move, some participants believed that the Fed might pause its rate hikes. In the post-decision address, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that recent economic indicators, particularly job data, have come in stronger than expected. However, Powell noted that the recent turmoil in the banking sector should result in tighter lending conditions, which will help combat the robust economic data. Nonetheless, Powell added that it was too early to determine how monetary policy should respond to the recent banking crisis, but it will play a role in future rate hike decisions.

Gold is following a similar path to the GBP/USD and appears to be encountering some resistance at $1,970.