Firstly the FXC instrument inception date was 6/26/2006. The instrument tracks changes of the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. It increases in value when the ‘loonie’ strengthens and declines when the dollar appreciates. In January 2002 the USDCAD forex pair made an all time high at 1.6184. Then it saw a decline into the November 2007 lows at .9059 where it is thought to have ended correcting the cycle up from the all time lows. That translates to the 113.02 price high from November 2007 in FXC. This is where the analysis begins on the FXC monthly chart shown below. The analysis continues below the FXC Monthly chart.
Secondly as previously suggested the FXC instrument mirrors USDCAD price highs and lows inversely. The decline from the November 2007 highs in FXC appears to be a complete Elliott Wave five wave impulse although it does have some price overlap as would a diagonal. The wave III ended in January 2016 then saw a zig zag wave structure in wave IV that ended in September 2017 correct the cycle from the July 2011 wave II highs.
In conclusion: As the chart suggests, the instrument appears ended a larger cycle lower in wave V of (C) to complete a flat wave ((B)) in March 2020. The bounce from there can be corrected at any time however as of this point in time it appears incomplete and can see some further strength toward the 83 to 84 area before it corrects the cycle up from the March 2020 lows. While above the March 2020 lows it should resume higher again.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains above 1.1900 post-Powell
EUR/USD trades at fresh two-week highs around 1.1920. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit their highest levels in over a month of just north of the 18 March $1755 high in recent trade and continue to hold in the upper-$1750s.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.