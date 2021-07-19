Favored trades this week: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, USD/CAD, AUD/CHF, EUR/NZD, NZD/USD,, CAD/JPY, NZD/CHF, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY

Note: 10 pairs to include GBP/AUD contain Long or Short Anywhere. Means literally, long or short anywhere. JPY cross pairs going higher. Caution GBP/JPY. Best AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY.

Note: Good trades, short USD/CAD and GBP/CAD, Long CAD/JPY. Long AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/CHF. Short EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD. Cautious long GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD. GBP/NZD great trade with caution. Long EUR/USD. No thrills NZD yet decent.

Note. Best movers this week, AUD/USD and GBP/USD and cross pairs.

EUR/USD Break Point 1.1942, above targets 1.2013

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.1776 and 1.1764 to target 1.1906. Must cross 1.1799, 1.1822, 1.1845, 1.1868 and 1.1890. Long above 1.1942 to target 1.2013. Short 1.2013 to target 1.1966. Cautious short 1.1906 to target 1.1859. Long only strategy.

AUD/USD Break Point 0.7570, above targets 0.7617.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.7384 to target 0.7501. Must cross 0.7407, 0.7430, 0.7453, 0.7476 and 0.7499.Long above 0.7570 to target 0.7617. Short 0.7617 to target 0.7581. Cautious short 0.7501 to target 0.7477. Long only strategy.

AUD/JPY Break Point 82.78, above targets 83.16.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 81.25 to target 82.49. Must cross 81.44, 81.63, 81.82, 82.01, 82.20 and 82.39. Long above 82.78 to target 83.16. Short 83.16 to target 82.87. Cautious short 82.49 to target 82.01. Long only strategy.

EUR/AUD Break Point 1.5777, below targets 1.5712.

Strategy. Short Anywhere or 1.5962 to target 1.5814. Must cross 1.5944, 1.5926, 1.5908, 1.5890, 1.5872, 1.5854, 1.5836 and 1.5818. Short below 1.5777 to target 1.5712. Long 1,5712 to target 1.5759. Cautious long 1.5814 to target 1.5851.

USD/CAD. Break Point 1.2444, below targets 1.2356.

Strategy. Short Anywhere or 1.2619 and 1,2631 to target 1.2476. Must cross 1.2594, 1.2569, 1.2544, 1.2519, 1.2494 and 1.2482. Short below 1.2444 to target 1.2356. Long 1,2356 to target 1.2419. Cautious long 1,2476 to target 1.2531. Short only strategy.

AUD/CHF. Break Point 0.6914, above targets 0.6969.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 0.6804 to target 0.6893. Must cross 0.6817, 0.6830, 0.6843, 0.6856, 0.6869 and 0.6881. Long above 0.6914 to target 0.6969. Short 0.6969 to target 0.6935. Cautious short 0.6893 to target 0.6859.

EUR/NZD Break Point 1.6891, above targets 1.6932.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.6833 and 1.6825 to target 1.6883. Must cross 1.6849, 1.6865 and 1.6881. Long above 1.6891 to target 1.6932. Short 1.6932 to target 1.6899. Cautious short 1.6883 to target 1.6858. Weekly strategy.

NZD/USD Break Point 0.7070, above targets 0.7127.

Strategy. Long 0.6987 and 0.6971 to target 0.7054. Must cross 0.7003, 0.7019, 0.7035 and 0.7051. Long above 0.7070 to target 0.7127. Short 0.7127 to target 0.7087. Cautious short 0.7054 to target 0.7004.

CAD/JPY. Break Point 87.91, above targets 88.63.

Strategy. Long 86.49 and 86.40 to target 87.73. Must cross 86.67, 86.83, 87.00, 87.17, 87.34, 87.51 and 87.68. Long above 87.91 to target 88.63. Short 88.63 to target 88.27. Cautious short 87.73 to target 87.20.

NZD/CHF. Break Point 0.6457, above targets 0.6496.

Strategy. Long 0.6426 and 0.6418 to target 0.6449. Must cross 0.6441 and 0.6448. Long above 0.6457 to target 0.6496. Short 0.6496 to target 0.6465. Cautious short 0.6449 to target 0.6426.

EUR/JPY. Break Point 130.59, above targets 131.36.

Strategy. Long 129.56 and 129.43 to target 130.33. Must cross 129.68,129.80, 129.92,130.04, 130.16 and 130.28. Long above 130.59 to target 131.36. Short 131.36 to target 130.85. Cautious short 130.33 to target 129.82.

NZD/JPY. Break Point 77.31, above targets 77.82.

Strategy. Long 76.72 and 76.57 to target 77.16. Must cross 76.86, 77.00 and 77.14. Long above 77.31 to target 77.82. Short 77.82 to target 77.46. Cautious short 77.16 to target 76.79.

GBP

Favored trades this week: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, GBP/NZD

GBP/USD Break Point 1.3866, above targets 1.3936

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.3743 and 1.3734 to target 1.3849. Must cross 1.3760, 1.3777, 1.3794, 1.3811,1.3828 and 1.3845. Long above 1.3866 to target 1.3936. Short 1.3936 to target 1.3884. Cautious short 1.3849 to target 1.3796.

GBP/CAD Break Point 1.7252, below targets 1.7191.

Strategy. Short Anywhere or 1.7344 and 1.7359 to target 1.7267. Must cross 1.7329, 1.7314, 1.7299, 1.7284 and 1.7269. Short below 1.7252 to target 1.7191. Long 1.7191 to target 1.7237. Cautious long 1.7267 to target 1.7313. Weekly strategy.

GBP/AUD Break Point 1.8320, below targets 1.8216.

Strategy Short 1.8620 and 1.8634 to target 1.8425. Must cross 1.8594, 1.8568, 1.8542, 1.8516, 1.8490, 1.8464, 1.8438. Short below 1.8320 to target 1.8216. Long 1.8216 to target 1.8268. Cautious long 1.8425 to target 1.8577. Weekly Strategy.

GBP/JPY Break Point 151.67, above targets 153.24.

Strategy. Long 151.01 and 150.81 to target 151.40. Must cross 151.14 and 151.27. Long above 151.67 to target 153.24. Short 153.24 to target 152.45. Cautious short 151.40 to target 150.61.

GBP/CHF. Break Point 1.2667, above targets 1.2745.

Strategy. Long 1.2624 and 1.2614 to target 1.2645. Must cross 1.2634. Long above 1.2667 to target 1.2745. Short 1.2745 to target 1.2687. Cautious short 1.2645 to target 1.2604.

GBP/NZD. Break Point 1.9614, below targets 1.9449.

Strategy. Long Anywhere or 1.9622 and 1.9618 to target 1.9790. Must cross 1.9644, 1.9667, 1.9688, 1.9710, 1.9732, 1.9754, 1.9776, 1.9798. Short 1.9790 to target 1.9702.