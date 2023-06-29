Share:

EUR/USD at weeks beginning support was located at 1.0866 and longs recommended from Sunday. EUR/USD traded Monday lows at 1.0886. Longs were challenged by 1.0936 and 1.0957 as shorts were recommended as the strategy from Sunday. EUR/USD traded to 1.0976 and offered bonus points for shorts. EUR/USD shorts then traveled to 1.0880 and right back to where began the week. Overall, EUR/USD traded 90 pips higher and 96 pips lower.

EUR/USD next week trades 1.0837 to 1.0939 and 1.1118. The target is 1.1043 from 1.1037. Same long only strategy since December / January.

DXY traded 103.32 to low 102.00's. The same 103.00's and 102.00's trades for next week as DXY ranges adopted severe compression. At 103.00's becomes overbought to oversold 102.00's. DXY's larger 700 pip range is located from 99.00's at the 50 year monthly average to current 1.0600's.

AUD/USD traded to 0.6720 highs Vs AUD's big break at 0.6735 then traveled lower to deeply oversold 0.6596. AUD/USD trades at Richter Scale oversold and targets a break at 0.6713 to then trade a wider range from 0.6713 to 0.6910. Shortest term, AUD/USD targets 0.6737, 0.6850 and 0.6886.

Massive overbought EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD from Sunday, traded to higher overbought status and offers better shorts. EUR/AUD targets 1.6143 and 1.6023 while GBP/AUD next week targets easily 1.8979, 1.8818 and caution at 1.8737.

GBP/USD traded the range from 1.2621 to 1.2859 and achieved highs Tuesday at 1.2759. From Sunday, 1.2621 decides longs and shorts. Next week, GBP/USD trades 1.2521, 1.2625 to 1.2859. Next week 1.2859 is expected to hold.

Sunday's oversold position for USD/CAD traveled higher from 1.3116 to 1.3273. USD/CAD challenges a big break at 1.3358. Only short levels remain for USD/CAD are 1.3294 and 1.3326 to target low 1.3200 and high 1.3100's.

GBP/USD vs USD/CAD

GBP/USD vital break at 1.2859 is matched by USD/CAD at 1.2859. GBP/USD contains easy ability to break higher at 1.2859 while USD/CAD targets 1.2859 on a break of 1.3194 and 1.3119.

GBP/USD breaks 1.2859 then trades a range from 1.2859 to 1.3249 while USD/CAD would trade 1.2859 to 1.2613.

Overall GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD: The break for GBP/USD at 1.2859, targets USD/CAD 1.3003 on a break at 1.3194. USD/CAD break 1.3119 targets 1.2956. GBP/USD runs into 1.2956 when USD/CAD breaks 1.3119.

GBP/CHF targets 1.1343 and 1.1589 while GBP/CHF must hold 1.1322. Next week 1.1400;s become overbought.

EUR/CHF must clear above at 0.9801 to target long term at 1.0064. Next week, EUR/CHF contains easy ability to travel to high 0.9800's. EUR/USD is holding EUR/CHF from far better movements.

Deeply oversold NZD/USD challenges a break at 0.6181 and targets 0.6210. Above 0.6181 NZD/USD trades a wider range from 0.6181 to 0.6298.

Quick trades and decent profits next week begin with AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/CHF and EUR/CHF.

GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD from Sunday began last week oversold and traded 136 pips higher. GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD begin next week oversold.

Severely overbought EUR/NZD targets 1.7700's next week without much effort then 1.7600's. GBP/NZD targets next week at 2.0677 then 2.0500's.

USD/JPY vs EUR/CAD

USD/JPY 144.36 Vs EUR/CAD 1.4482. USD/JPY and EUR/CAD Correlate at minus 65%. Multiple trades exists at crossovers.