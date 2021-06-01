Stocks in London are opening slightly lower this morning following a long holiday weekend in the UK and ahead of a series of manufacturing PMI releases. The FTSE100 index is still, however strongly supported by the 200-SMA on the 4-hour chart around the key 7000 levels, despite inflation concerns weighing down on stock markets worldwide. Technically, the main trend remains up, with the RSI pointing higher also signaling strong upside momentum at least for the short term. A range-bound market is expected, but a sustained move above the 7065 resistance level may trigger an acceleration to the upside.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
