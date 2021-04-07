The prospect of a gradual reopening of the UK has helped drive FTSE 100 outperformance. Meanwhile questions around the AstraZeneca vaccination could limit uptake amongst the younger demographic.
-
European markets on the rise, with GBP weakness driving FTSE 100 outperformance.
-
Will vaccine concerns stifle efforts to protect younger age groups?
-
Reopening plans boost domestic names once again.
European markets are enjoying a largely positive start to the day, with the FTSE 100 once again leading the pack thanks to a second day of sterling underperformance. Despite a remarkably consistent recovery for the pound over the past year, we have seen some of that optimism unravel this week. Nevertheless, looking at the latest IMF growth forecasts, the impressive 0.8% upward revision for 2021 growth highlights how the vaccination efforts led by the UK government should have a tangible effect on economic performance. Meanwhile, the IMF provided a minimal 0.2% upward revision for the euro area, highlighting the detrimental impact of their stuttering vaccination programme. However, with Oxford pausing vaccine trials on children thanks to links with blood clots, we are seeing some concerns arise over the potential impact it could have upon adoption in the lower age groups. While there have been just 7 deaths in 18 million patients, the risk is that those with less change of dying from covid will refuse the vaccine which could ultimately drive up cases once more.
The prospect of an impending loosening of Covid restrictions has helped boost high-street and services sectors stocks such as Hammerson, Mitchells & Butlers and Restaurant Group, with optimism over the impending economic boost helping to drive stocks higher. Questions remain over whether such loosening will ultimately drive us Covid cases, but until we see a change of the current trajectory, markets are increasingly confident that the UK vaccination effort will help enable a substantial economic recovery in the coming months.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 29 points higher, at 33,459.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.