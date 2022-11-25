The week looks set to go out with a whimper rather than a bang, with the risk rally stuck on pause for the time being.

FTSE 100 stuck below 7500

“The FTSE 100 certainly looks in need of something to move it on, with the index having barely moved over the last three sessions. It now seems vulnerable to at least a short-term drop, although if oil prices can rejoin the risk party at least there is hope that oil stocks can help prop the index for the time being.”

Wall Street returns with mixed trading

“The return of US traders has seen the Dow push higher while tech stocks edge back, but as is to be expected the session has a very lacklustre feel to it. European stocks too have struggled to mount a serious move in either direction – everyone seems to just want to get to the weekend without any unpleasant surprises. Risk assets continue to hold up well, and while the seasonality from here on to year-end is usually positive for stocks, it would be nice to have some actual good news on which to base a rally.”