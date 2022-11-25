The week looks set to go out with a whimper rather than a bang, with the risk rally stuck on pause for the time being.
FTSE 100 stuck below 7500
“The FTSE 100 certainly looks in need of something to move it on, with the index having barely moved over the last three sessions. It now seems vulnerable to at least a short-term drop, although if oil prices can rejoin the risk party at least there is hope that oil stocks can help prop the index for the time being.”
Wall Street returns with mixed trading
“The return of US traders has seen the Dow push higher while tech stocks edge back, but as is to be expected the session has a very lacklustre feel to it. European stocks too have struggled to mount a serious move in either direction – everyone seems to just want to get to the weekend without any unpleasant surprises. Risk assets continue to hold up well, and while the seasonality from here on to year-end is usually positive for stocks, it would be nice to have some actual good news on which to base a rally.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0400, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD regained its traction after dropping toward 1.0350 in the early American session and climbed above 1.0400. Trading conditions remain thin on Black Friday and the pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2100 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a recovery toward 1.2100 in the American session on Friday and now looks to register gains for the third straight week. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as markets remain subdued on Black Friday.
Gold steadies near $1,750 as US yields retreat
Gold price continues to move sideways at around $1,750 heading into the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from the daily high it touched above 3.75% earlier in the day, allowing XAU/USD to erase a portion of its daily losses.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.