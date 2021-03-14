Forex Weekly Outlook: Fed, BoE in spotlight

US Treasury yields have had a strong impact on the currency markets and remain in focus. The Fed and BoE hold policy meetings this week, and the eurozone and Canada release inflation reports.

The ECB announced that it would accelerate its purchase of Eurobonds under its emergency PEPP program, in response to rising yields. The ECB did not specify the amount or time frame of the new purchases. The euro’s response to this move was muted. Eurozone GDP for Q4 was revised downwards to -0.7%, down from -0.6%.

In the UK, the monthly GDP report showed that the economy contracted by 2.9% in January. This was considerably better than the street consensus of -4.9%, but indicated a downturn in growth after a gain of 1.2% in December. The economy is reporting negative growth for the second time in three months, raising concerns about the health of the economy.

The Bank of Canada upgraded to positive its forecast for GDP growth in Q1, noting that the economy was recovering more quickly than expected. The bank held interest rates at 0.25% and said it had no plans to raise rates until 2023.

Canada posted outstanding employment numbers on Friday, which sent the Canadian dollar higher. The economy created 259 thousand jobs in February, after two straight declines. The unemployment rate fell to 8.2%, down from 9.4%.

In the US, inflation ticked higher in February, much to the relief of the market, which has been concerned that pent-up demand could lead to runaway inflation. Core CPI edged up to 0.1%, up from 0.0%. Headline CPI ticked up to 0.4%, up from 0.3%. The week ended on a positive note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for March rose from 76.2 to 83.0. Consumer confidence has risen to its highest level in 12 months.