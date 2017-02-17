Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The EUR/USD pair has reached the target of the correction and right now is consolidating at the top of the ascending wave. Possibly, today the price may break this range to the downside and start forming the fifth wave inside the downtrend. The target is at 1.0500.

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The GBP/USD pair is consolidating in the center of the range without any particular direction. Possibly, today the price may break 1.2460. The target is at 1.2344. However, if the instrument breaks 1.2500 to the upside, the market may move upwards to reach 1.2582.

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

The USD/CHF pair has reached the target of the correction and right now is consolidating. After breaking the range to the upside, the price may start the fifth ascending wave towards 1.0125.

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The USD/JPY pair is still being corrected. Possibly, today the price may grow towards 113.83. Later, in our opinion, the market may fall with target at 112.60 and then start another growth to reach 115.30.

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The AUD/USD pair is falling towards 0.7650. After reaching this level, the instrument may grow to with the target at 0.7700. Later, in our opinion, the market may break 0.7650 to the downside and continue falling to reach 0.7500.

USDRUB, "US Dollar vs Russian Ruble"

The USD/RUB pair has completed the correction. Possibly, today the price may break 57.90 upwards and then grow to reach 58.40.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has completed another ascending structure. Possibly, today the price may fall towards 1213.50. After breaking this level to the downside, the instrument may continue moving downwards to reach the local target at 1192.00.

BRENT

Brent has reached the target of the descending structure. Possibly, today the price may grow towards 56.25 and then start another decline to reach the local target at 54.50.