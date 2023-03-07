EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair escaped the consolidation range upwards and reached a local target of 1.0693. A link of decline to 1.0633 is not excluded today. Then a structure of growth to 1.0700 might develop. After this level is reached, the wave of growth will be exhausted. Then a wave of decline to 1.0570 should start.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a link of growth. Today it might reach 1.2044. After that, a wave of decline to 1.1920 should start. With a breakaway of this level, a pathway to 1.1733 should open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 135.90. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 136.90 will open, from here the wave should continue to 137.55. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 135.90 should start.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a correction to 0.9234. After it is over, the wave of growth should continue to 0.9440.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave to 0.6694 and a link of growth to 0.6717. Practically, a consolidation range is forming above 0.6694. An escape from the range downwards to 0.6645 is expected, from where the range might continue to 0.6605. The target is local.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of growth to 86.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 84.90 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a pathway upwards to 87.87 should open, from where the wave might develop to 89.77. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is developing a consolidation range around 1849.40. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of correction to 1840.20 should open. Then a link of growth to 1863.20 should form. And then a wave of decline to 1830.00 should begin.
S&P 500
The stock index is forming a link of correction to 4095.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3940.0 should start, from where the wave should continue to 3788.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD edged lower in the European morning but managed to hold above 1.0650. The cautious market stance ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the monetary policy helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2000 amid sour mood, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold declines toward $1,840 despite retreating US yields
Gold price stays on the back foot on Tuesday and edges lower toward $1,840. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains in negative territory below 3.95%, XAU/USD is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of Powell's testimony.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.