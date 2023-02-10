EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correction to 1.0790. Today the market is developing a new structure of decline. A link of decline to 1.0690 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0740 and a decline to 1.0655, from where the wave might extend to 1.0610. The goal is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2193. Today the market continues developing a structure of decline to 1.2062. Then a link of growth to 1.2134 and a decline to 1.1990 should follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.1930. The goal is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a correction at 130.33. Today the market is forming a link of growth to 133.15. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 131.50 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a correction at 0.9166. Today a link of growth to 0.9260 is forming. Then a decline to 0.9211 and growth to 0.9305 should follow, from where the wave might extend to 0.9355.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correction to 0.7010. Today a structure of decline to 0.6894 is forming. Then growth to 0.6952 and a decline to 0.6843 should follow, from where the wave might continue to 0.6781.
Brent
Brent has completed a link of growth to 85.22 and a link of decline to 83.30. Practically, a new consolidation range has appeared around 83.30. A new structure of growth to 87.62 is expected to develop. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction at 1889.99. Today the market is forming a link of decline to 1840.80. Then a link of growth to 1865.55 and a decline to 1819.70 should follow.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a structure of decline to 4050.0. After this level is reached, a new consolidation range should form around this level. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline should continue to 3923.5, from where it might continue to 3903.0. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds in daily range above 1.0700
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range above 1.0700 on Friday. The US Dollar manages to hold its ground against its major rivals as US yields stay near this week's highs. February UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops on reports about next BoJ governor, finds support ahead of mid-130.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 132.00 area on Friday. The intraday slide picks up pace during the early European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 130.55-130.60 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold price rebounds above $1,860 ahead of US data
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,870 early Friday after having touched its lowest level in a month below $1,860 earlier in the day. Market participants pay close attention to US Treasury yield-curve inversion and await US consumer confidence data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.