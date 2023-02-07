EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0709. Today a consolidation range may form above this level. A link of growth to 1.0757 and a decline to 1.0699 should follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0791 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0642. The goal is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2005. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed above this level. Today the market may extend the range to 1.2060. Then a decline to 1.1988 is not excluded. And then a link of correction to 1.2100 may be expected. After the correction is over, a link of decline to 1.1945 should happen.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 132.89. Today a link of decline to 131.91 should follow. Then a link of growth to 134.60 might be expected. The goal is local.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 0.9289. Today the market is forming a link of decline to 0.9257. Then growth to 0.9300 should follow. Next, a link of correction to 0.9240 is not excluded. After the correction is over, growth should continue to 0.9370, from where the wave might extend to 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6855. Today a correction to 0.6966 should follow. Then a decline to 0.6860 might happen. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 0.6777 should follow.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of decline to 79.00. Today a wave of growth to 84.00 may follow. Then we should expect a correction to 81.40 and growth to 88.88. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of a declining wave to 1859.77. Today a link of growth to 1882.82 should follow. Then we expect a decline to 1855.55 and a correction to 1888.88. After the correction will be over, the wave of decline should continue to 1820.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4095.0. Today a link of correction to 4131.0 is expected. After the correction will be over, a decline to 4080.0 might follow. And with a breakaway of this level, a pathway down to 3980.0 should open. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to hold above that level. As investors await speeches from ECB officials and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, the pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD trades with a touching distance of 1.2000
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.2000 on Tuesday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near that level with market participants awaiting FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,870
Gold price clings to modest daily gains and trades above $1,870 on Tuesday. Following Monday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stages a downward correction, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.