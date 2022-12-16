EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed the first impulse of decline to 1.0592. Today the market might correct to 1.0684. Practically, the pair is forming a consolidation range at these levels. The main scenario suggests breaking away the lower border of this channel. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.0515 will open, from where the trend may continue to 1.0460. The goal is first.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.2158. A link of correction to 1.2316 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, a new structure of decline to 1.2020 might develop. The goal is local.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 136.10. At some point, the market expanded the range to 138.13, and today the pair is forming a structure of decline to 136.60. Then growth to 137.40 and falling to 134.60 may follow. The goal is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair completed an impulse of growth to 0.9310. Today a correction to 0.9240 is forming. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 0.9350 might start forming, from where he wave may continue to 0.9370. The goal is first.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed the second impulse of decline to 0.6677. Today a link of correction to 0.6777 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6660 might follow. The goal is first.

Brent

Brent is continuing the link of correction to 79.90. When it is over, a structure of growth to 84.64 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 89.25. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of decline to 1784.55. Presently, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape downwards and continuation of the wave to 1756.55 might follow. The goal is local.

S&P 500

The currency pair broke through 3913.8 downwards. Today a consolidation range if forming around this level. A link of decline to 3757.5 might follow, from where the wave might continue to 3680.0. The goal is first.