EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0542 without any bright trend. Today a link of decline to 1.0480 followed by growth to 1.0540 should be expected. With an escape from the range upwards, the pair may proceed to 1.0650. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.0390 will open.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2240 without any bright trend. With an escape upwards, growth to 1.2340 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.2183 might happen, from where the wave might extend to 1.2161.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 137.80. Today a link of decline to 136.95 is not excluded. Next, the pair may grow to 138.10 and fall to 135.86.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9342. Today it has completed a link of growth to 0.9378. A link of decline to 0.9342 is expected. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline to 0.9300 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9460 will open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6777 without any bright trend. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 0.6811 may open. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6710 may appear. Next, growth to 0.6840 should follow.

Brent

Crude oil has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 78.78. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today growth may continue to 82.33. Then a decline to 78.78 might follow, and then - growth to 86.00, from where the trend may continue to 89.25. The goal is first.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the structure of the second impulse of decline to 1777.44. Today a link of growth to 1788.00 might follow, and next - a decline to 1766.80. After this level is reached, growth to 1790.00 should begin.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a correction to 3997.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3890.0 may happen. The goal is first. And then a correction for this whole wave of decline to 3997.0 is expected.