EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has finished the descending wave at 1.0960. Today, the pair may start another growth with the first target at 1.1040.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.3116, GBPUSD is moving upwards and may soon reach 1.3138. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue growing with the target at 1.3190.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating around 122.55. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure to break 121.55 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 120.77.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9255. Today, the pair may form one more ascending wave towards 0.9280. If later the asset breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 0.9280; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.9222.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.7533 and forming a new consolidation range there, AUDUSD is expected to break it upwards. Possibly, the pair may reach 0.7600 or even extend this wave up to 0.7622. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7540.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 111.11. Possibly, today the asset may start another correction towards 108.80. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 113.80 and then continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 118.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correction at 1915.15, Gold is forming one more ascending wave to break 1956.77. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 2000.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the correction at 4583.3 and may later consolidate there. Possibly, the asset may break the range downwards and fall to reach 4373.0. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 4487.0.
