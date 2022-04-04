EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is still forming the descending structure towards 1.1000. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 1.1066 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0950.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.3128 and reaching the short-term target at 1.3087, GBPUSD is expected to correct and test 1.3128 from below. Later, the market may fall to reach 1.3030 or even extend this structure down to 1.2999.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has finished the correctional structure at 122.60; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the short-term target at 120.77; if to the upside – continue the correction towards 123.50 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9255. Today, the pair may form one more ascending wave towards 0.9292. Later, the market may start a new correction to test 0.9255 from above and then resume growing with the first target at 0.9320.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.7495. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 0.67252 and then fall to break 0.7450. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7400.

Brent

Brent is consolidating above 105.50. Possibly, today the asset may start another growth to break 114.44. After that, the instrument may continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 125.00 or even extend this structure up to 129.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is falling towards 1908.50 and may form one more ascending wave to break 1955.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 2004.60.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the first descending impulse towards 4509.9; right now, it is correcting up to 4577.0 and may later form the second descending impulse with the short-term target at 4395.2. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4487.4 and then continue moving within the downtrend with the first target at 4372.0.