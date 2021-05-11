EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.2120 and may later start a new correction to reach 1.2147, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1860.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After extending the ascending wave up to 1.4148, GBPUSD is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.3847 and resume growing with the target at 1.4000.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the descending wave at 73.44 and may later correct towards 74.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting towards 109.17 and may later start a new decline to break 108.66. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 107.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is forming a new consolidation range around 0.9000. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and start a new correction to reach 0.9090. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9036.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is falling towards 0.7810 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7850. After that, the instrument may fall to break 0.7800 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 0.7757.
Brent
Brent is correcting towards 66.66. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 69.40 or even reach 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1845.15, Gold is expected to correct towards 1817.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1863.70.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the correction at 4165.0. Possibly, today the asset may resume growing towards 4263.2 and then start another correction to reach 4200.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4281.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.2150 amid inflation fears, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2150. The dollar has found its feet amid rising inflation fears, driven primarily by commodity prices. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.