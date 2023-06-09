Precious metals markets are getting a bit of a lift this week as investors anticipate a pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking campaign.
Fed policymakers meet next week. After months of relentless interest rate increases, traders are pricing in a more than a 70% probability that the central bank stands pat in June.
That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be any more rate hikes later this year. Fed officials have signaled that they still want to make more headway against inflation.
They also want to see how the economy responds to higher borrowing costs. The full effects of the latest rate hike won’t be known for a few months. By then, we could see serious problems emerging in the housing market and a worsening of stresses in the banking system–possibly prompting the Fed to slash rates.
But for now, investors on Wall Street seem unconcerned about risks to the economy and financial markets. On Thursday, the S&P 500 edged up to a new high for the year.
With equities rallying and systemic risks in the banking system no longer making headlines, precious metals markets aren’t attracting much attention.
In other news, major cryptocurrency exchanges have come under regulatory fire. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against Binance, accusing the platform and its owner of engaging in deceptive and illegal practices. Binance stands accused of co-mingling billions of dollars of customer assets.
In response, the platform suspended new U.S. dollar deposits and may also soon restrict withdrawals while denying wrongdoing.
The crypto industry has been plagued by scams and financial malpractice. Now two of the biggest players in the space, Binance and Coinbase, are in the crosshairs of the Biden administration.
Some investors are welcoming a regulatory crackdown in the wake of Samuel Bankman-Fried and his fraud schemes at FTX.
Others fear that the government seeks to commandeer the crypto market and use regulation as a pretext for launching a central bank digital currency. That would be a step toward a cashless society in which all transactions are monitored by and subject to the approval of the Fed.
Sound money advocates are trying to stop a central bank digital currency before it gets rolled out. Congressman Alex Mooney recently introduced the Digital Dollar Pilot Prevention Act. It would block the Fed from unilaterally pursuing any form of digital currency.
Mooney’s H.R. 3712 is the latest in a growing backlash to central planner's designs to further centralize government control of currencies, including creating a greater ability to track all financial transactions, disallowing certain types of purchases, and even outright "turning off" a targeted individual's access to money.
H.R. 3712 has already attracted support, with more than a dozen original cosponsors and several endorsements from pro-liberty groups.
Meanwhile, the opposition to central bank digital currencies is actually somewhat bipartisan.
Republican Presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, along with Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have spoken out about the dangers of a centralized government-run digital currency.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) have also come out against CBDCs, with the latter claiming that Democrats quietly support anti-CBDC legislation as well.
Governor DeSantis recently signed legislation banning any involvement with a digital dollar as to the State of Florida, including any CBDC being viewed as money within the meaning of Florida's Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). Several other states are now considering similar measures to pump the brakes on a potential FedCoin.
Meanwhile, investors who hold privately issued digital currency such as Bitcoin would be wise to make sure they aren’t subjecting themselves to undue counterparty risk. The SEC has effectively declared that all crypto exchanges are operating out of compliance with securities laws.
The threat of government crackdowns could spark a cascading loss of confidence that causes crypto firms to go bust. Individuals who hold or transfer digital assets on exchanges could therefore see those assets disappear.
Holders of tangible assets such as physical precious metals need not worry about their wealth being digitally evaporated. But they do still need to make sure their physical holdings are secure from physical threats.
Beware of exchange-traded products, pooled accounts, and other indirect forms of precious metals ownership that entail multiple layers of counterparty risk. Physical bullion should be held outside of the banking and brokerage systems.
When entrusting precious metals assets to a third-party vault, it is important that an investor’s particular holdings are never co-mingled with those of the firm or other client.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Weekly Roundup: Binance US halts fiat services, Coinbase does business as usual, XRP hits key milestone
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on exchange negatively influenced the crypto market and assets throughout the week. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase resulted in several challenges for the platforms’ users.
The Week Ahead - FOMC, ECB and Bank of Japan, US CPI, China retail sales and Tesco results
A busy week is ahead, including meetings from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan. Data to be released includes US CPI and China retail sales. Tesco will also release results.