The Fed acknowledged that economic conditions have improved but the recovery remains uneven and incomplete. As we expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged, maintained the monthly pace of asset purchases and kept its forward guidance unaltered.
- One-time price increases will only have transitory effects on inflation
- Discussions on tapering likely to start in the summer; tapering to begin in 2022
- Control of the virus remains critical to achieve a full economic recovery
EUR/USD: Refreshes two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.
