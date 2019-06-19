Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

- The Federal Reserve has left rates unchanged but downgraded its language.
- There are three reasons why the USD retreated on the news.
- But there are also three factors that could send it back up.
The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?
Follow all the action in our live Fed coverage
Let's begin by explaining the three reasons why the dollar dipped and then describe why it is not dovish enough.
1) Patience: The Fed has scrapped the word "patience" that it has been repeating since the wake of 2019. The central bank is no longer sitting on the fence but will "closely monitor" developments, thus opening the door to rate cuts.
2) Growing uncertainties: The Fed has placed global worries on the front page and not only in its meeting minutes. The wording shows that officials are genuinely worried.
3) Dovish dissenter: James Bullard, President of the Saint Louis Fed, has voted for a rate cut. Dissents are not common under Powell and Bullard's coming out points to growing pressures for reducing rates.
However, there are three developments that make the development not that dovish:
Three reasons for a greenback comeback
1) Dot plot: The Fed's projections do not point to a rate cut in 2019. This significantly contradicts market expectations for two rate cuts in 2019. The Washington-based institution may eventually change the dot-plot and cut rates – but we're not there yet.
2) Inflation: The Fed has maintained the wording that "survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed." They seem unmoved by the slowdown in the consumer price index. Inflation is one of the Fed's mandates.
3) Strong labor market: The bank notes that "the labor market remains strong" shrugging off the unimpressive job gains recorded in May and seeing a brighter picture. They add that "Job gains have been solid." Employment is the Fed's second mandate and once again – this is far from being sufficient for a rate cut.
Follow all the action in our live Fed coverage
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough
The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.