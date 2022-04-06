Stocks softened as two Federal Reserve Presidents spoke of the need for “rapid” balance sheet adjustment.
This was not news, but it seems the Federal Reserve thinks it is a new idea to hasten the process. It has been clear for some time that the Fed is well behind the curve on both interest rates and the nature of its balance sheet.
What was interesting was the hint of panic in yesterdays two separate comments. Suggesting Chairman Powell may be seen as a touch stubborn or slow on both policy issues by other members of the committee? The next FOMC should see faster balance sheet reduction at last, and higher rates of course. Both shifts in policy do need to be accelerated.
This was enough on the day to see some of the recent steam come out of equity markets. Still, it should be noted that even with an aggressive rate hike cycle, it will take a long time to get back to a neutral level. In the meantime, US rates continue to be highly stimulatory. Equity markets therefore, are concerned about the Fed raising rates, but see no need for any real panic yet.
While balance sheet adjustment was the catalyst on the day, there are bigger issues to consider. We remain of the view that stocks generally are defying gravity and probably belong 10% to 20% lower at some point this year. Due to Ukraine, European and possibly US recessions, as well as significant supply chain disruption and inflation.
As we mentioned yesterday, it was time to focus on the Euro.
The view here, is that the Ukraine conflict, disruption, impact on consumer sentiment and inflation all lead toward a significant European recession. Which the Euro itself has yet to fully price. This is because some intervention and liquidity provision by the ECB was appropriate in the early stages of the war. However the ECB was never going to draw a line in the sand. As the war drags on and there is renewed talk of further sanctions, fresh selling pressure will emerge to send the currency lower.
We expect to see a sub-parity Euro, toward .9700, by year’s end.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0850 on dismal German data, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is extending its drop towards 1.0850, as Germany's Factory Orders disappointed in February. Markets are trading risk-off and the US dollar continues higher, extending the overnight gains on the hawkish Fed outlook and the Ukraine crisis. Fed minutes awaited.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3100 amid damp mood, ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD remains vulnerable amid BOE/Fed policy divergence. Risk-aversion adds to the pain in the GBP/USD pair amid the protracted Ukraine crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed minutes for fresh near-term direction.
Gold continues a subdued performance around $1,920, FOMC minutes eyed
XAU/USD is auctioning in a narrow range of $1,916.00-1,925.28 amid uncertainty over the FOMC minutes release. Gold prices are forming a diamond pattern that signals a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation.
How MATIC price can reach a new all-time high at $3
MATIC price shows signs of exhaustion but is fast approaching a stable support area that could be the key to triggering a run-up to new highs.
Russian sanctions in the face of protracted war
The United States and the European Union are proposing further sanctions against the Kremlin after allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.