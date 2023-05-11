Does the unexpected rise in weekly crude oil inventories herald a further fall in demand?
The commercial crude oil stocks rose unexpectedly last week in the United States, as imports fell less than exports, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Does the unexpected rise in weekly crude oil inventories herald a further fall in demand?
The commercial crude oil stocks rose unexpectedly last week in the United States, as imports fell less than exports, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US Crude Oil inventories
Indeed, during the week ended May 5, US commercial inventories swelled by 2.951 million barrels while analysts expected a decline of 0.917 million barrels:
Overall, crude oil inventories amounted to 462.6 million barrels, which remains 1% lower than the average of the last five years.
US Gasoline inventories
On the other hand, gasoline stocks fell by 3.168 million barrels following an increase in demand (+685,000 barrels per day), whilst a decline of 1.233 million was expected:
An important point to make is that the government also dipped slightly into the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), which fell by almost 3 million barrels to 362 million barrels.
Regarding refinery activity, a slight acceleration was noticed, with operations running at 91% of capacity compared to 90.7% the previous week.
In brief
Crude exports almost halved last week (nearly 2 million barrels per day less), which partly explains the increase in reserves.
Imports remained strong even if they fell to a lesser extent (by almost 0.850 million bpd).
U.S. crude production remained stable well above 12 million bpd.
Demand for petroleum products increased by almost 0.360 million barrels per day, bringing it to over 20 million.
Gasoline demand, as the busy car travel season approaches, has inflated by 685,000 bpd to reach 9.3 million bpd.
Banking crisis
The authorities and players in the banking sector hoped that the takeover of First Republic by JPMorgan on Monday would sound, at least temporarily, the end of the turmoil in the world of finance, but regional banks remained under pressure on Wall Street.
This is why the shares of regional banks took a hit amid contagion fears.
Macroeconomics
On the macroeconomic side, a stricter monetary policy could weigh on the world's largest economy by increasing the cost of credit for households and businesses.
This would increase the risks of recession and, therefore, of a drop in demand for oil, as crude oil is probably one of the most sensitive assets to recession fears.
China
In addition, some negative signals about China's economic growth add to general apprehensions about the global economy, with a contraction observed in April for the purchasing managers' activity index (PMI) in China, reflecting the health of the industrial world.
Technical charts
Energy Futures (Continuous: current contract in front, daily charts)
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly after testing 1.0900
EUR/USD has resumed its slide in the American session and tested 1.0900 before staging a modest rebound. Risk aversion leads financial markets, with stocks in sell-off mode, hinting at further US Dollar gains. US PPI rose by less than anticipated in April, in line with an on-hold Fed.
GBP/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.2500
GBP/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in a week near 1.2500 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar strength and Bank of England Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook weigh heavily on the pair.
Gold hit by broad US Dollar demand, drops below $2,020
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $2,020 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment provides boost to US Dollar and weighs on XAU/USD while retreating US yields limits the pair's upside for now.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.