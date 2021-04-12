Exchange rates predict exchange rates is by far the easiest and most profitable method to trade and for giant daily profits. To factor trades takes about 2 minutes. Anyone can do it but .... What nobody ever figured out, nor wrote, nor outlined, nor explained, nor used in 49 years of free float markets is the price. Market people highlight all parameters about the price but never delve inside the price. Takes 10 minutes of a youtube video to explain a possible 50 pip trade.
TRY/USD 14 pips forecasts 935 Pips. 8.2169 to 8.1234.
BRL/USD 18 pips forecasts 581 pips. 5.7142 to 5.6561.
ZAR/USD 8 pips forecasts 1710 pips. 14.5348 to 14.7058.
JPY/CHF 43 points forecasts 130 pips. 1.1932 to 1.1802.
CNY/USD 16 pips forecasts 687 pips. 6.5189 to 6.5876.
RON/USD 26 pips forecasts 445 pips. 4.1135 to 4.1580.
DKK/USD 18 pips forecasts 704 pips. 6.2189 to 6.2893.
HUF/USD 34 pips forecasts 307 pips. 298.95 to 302.02.
PLN/USD 28 pips forecasts 406 pips. 3.8284 to 3.7878.
Above trades will update tomorrow as markets begin movements. On deck is JPY cross pairs, CHF cross pairs, NZD/CAD and AUD/CAD however no need exists as forecasts on their own serves as proper to entries and targets. No need for a higher exchange rate to forecast a lower exchange rate. Yet the method works.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
