While USD is extending its rally, we can see EURUSD even lower, but still trading in the middle of wave 3, so be aware of more downside pressure in upcoming days, just watch out for a intraday pullback.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
The kiwi remains nicely bearish after a correction in wave »iv«, we can now see it lower for wave »v«. However, we want to see a completed five-wave cycle, which can send it even lower into 0.65x area before it finds the support, so be aware of more weakness after a pullback in sub wave iv).
NZD/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold faces a wall of resistances above $1,800 ahead of US inflation
Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.