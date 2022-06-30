Unemployment fell to 6.6% in May, keeping pressure on wage growth despite the economy showing signs of weakening.
Despite a weakening economy, the labour market continues to outperform. At 6.6%, the eurozone unemployment rate has reached a new low. The widespread increases in employment are cushioning the negative impact of the Ukraine war and inflation on the economy and will therefore soften the blow to GDP in the second quarter and over the course of the summer.
While surveys do show that hiring intentions are slowing at the moment, we don’t see a large turnaround happening in the eurozone labour market. Vacancy rates are at all-time highs and even if the economy were to fall into a mild recession, we expect the impact on unemployment to be modest. With shortages so rampant at the moment, businesses are likely to try to hold onto staff at the start of a downturn to make sure that they don’t have to rehire shortly after. Only if a prolonged or deep slump were to occur, we expect a substantial cooling of the labour market.
At this point, wage pressures from the labour market persist. While substantially higher wages still have to materialise, wage growth is still set to trend markedly higher in the quarters ahead. So while the economy is already slowing significantly, the labour market’s traditional lag keeps the unemployment outlook quite rosy for the coming period.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone unemployment reaches new all-time low despite economic slowdown
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0400 after US data
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early trading hours of the American session, EUR/USD returned below 1.0400. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the Core PCE inflation edged lower to 4.7% in May from 4.9% in April.
GBP/USD jumps above $1,820 as US yields push lower
Gold erased its daily losses and climbed into positive territory above $1,820 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in May, the 10-year US T-bond yield fell sharply, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Gold stays on the back foot, retreats toward $1,800
Gold has lost its traction and declined toward $1,800 following a consolidation phase in the early European session. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, the broad-based dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD.
Crypto winter to resume in Q3
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot yet again – their moves accelerated after a panel discussion that was held at Siyntra for the ECB yearly economic forum.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!